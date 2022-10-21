Online Gun Trader Arrested in Chiang Mai
CHIANG MAI, Oct 21 (TNA) – The police arrested a 32-year-old man for producing guns to sell online.
The regional police apprehended the man, identified as Weerayuth at his house in Chiang Mai’s Mae Wang district on charge of illegal possession of firearms and seized more than 30 rounds of ammunition, over 30 barrels, six BB guns , more than 1,000 pieces of equipment for gun production and parcels prepared for delivery to his customers in many provinces.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
