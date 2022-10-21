October 21, 2022

General Prawit calls for proactive measures to curb road accidents

2 hours ago TN
Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230. Photo: Dextor DD. CC BY 3.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan instructed state agencies to adopt a proactive approach to promote road safety and reduce accidents.

Members of the National Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Policy Board today convened in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan to review the outcomes of the enforcement of the amended Land Transport Act, which includes additional punishments for traffic law violations.

The amended law, which came into effect on 5 September, aims to keep regulation up to date with the current behaviors of motorists.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Face mask rules to be cancelled soon

2 hours ago TN
Telecommunication antenna

Iconic Thai cartoon ‘Kabuan Karn Gae Jon’ turns into animation for TV

2 hours ago TN
APEC Symposium on 2022 Priorities. APEC 2022 Thailand

Apec protest risk worries government

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Women wearing mask selling on the market during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand

Face mask rules to be cancelled soon

2 hours ago TN
Koh Kret in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Thai policeman admits to stealing over 100 guns from Pak Kret police station

2 hours ago TN
Ramintra Road, Khan Na Yao, Bangkok 10230

General Prawit calls for proactive measures to curb road accidents

2 hours ago TN
Police car in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Online Gun Trader Arrested in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago TN
Telecommunication antenna

Iconic Thai cartoon ‘Kabuan Karn Gae Jon’ turns into animation for TV

2 hours ago TN