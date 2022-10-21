General Prawit calls for proactive measures to curb road accidents









BANGKOK (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan instructed state agencies to adopt a proactive approach to promote road safety and reduce accidents.

Members of the National Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Policy Board today convened in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan to review the outcomes of the enforcement of the amended Land Transport Act, which includes additional punishments for traffic law violations.

The amended law, which came into effect on 5 September, aims to keep regulation up to date with the current behaviors of motorists.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

