Traffic violators to join community service to promote road safety

BANGKOK, 28 December 2017 (NNT)-The Department of Probation (DOP) is encouraging those placed on probation for breaking traffic laws, to join a community service project to promote road safety during the New Year holidays.
DOP Director-General Prasarn Mahaleetrakul opened the project, which was organized in a joint effort between the DOP, Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Thai Red Cross, at Lumpini Park this week.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand