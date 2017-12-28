Traffic violators to join community service to promote road safety

BANGKOK, 28 December 2017 (NNT)-The Department of Probation (DOP) is encouraging those placed on probation for breaking traffic laws, to join a community service project to promote road safety during the New Year holidays.

DOP Director-General Prasarn Mahaleetrakul opened the project, which was organized in a joint effort between the DOP, Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Thai Red Cross, at Lumpini Park this week.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand