Thursday, December 28, 2017
Home > Asia > Blast Rips through Supermarket in St Petersburg, Russia

Blast Rips through Supermarket in St Petersburg, Russia

Church in St.Petersburg
TN Asia 0

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A blast ripped through a supermarket in Russia’s St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring at least 10 shoppers, investigators said.

The explosion was caused by a homemade bomb packed with pieces of metal with a force equivalent to 200 grammes of TNT, they said. They have opened a criminal case on the grounds of attempted murder.

Nobody was killed in the explosion, and it was not immediately clear what the motive for it was.

Russian media reports said the bomb had been hidden in a locker where shoppers leave their belongings in a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Powerful 7.0 magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Aung San Suu Kyi at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

Myanmar to Increase Security For Aung San Suu Kyi After ISIS Death Threat

Bali panorama

At Least Seven Killed, Four Injured in Indonesia’s Bali Landslides

Leave a Reply