Four Saint Petersburg Metro Stations Closed after New Bomb Threat

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Emergency officials closed four subway stations in Russia’s Saint Petersburg city following a new bomb threat, one day after a bomb killed 14 people in the subway system of the Russian city,

The Sennaya Square station in the city center was cordoned off on Tuesday, and commuters were told via an announcement that three more stations have also been closed down.

Earlier on Tuesday Russia’s health minister, Veronika Skvortsova, said the death toll had risen to 14. Forty-nine people are still in hospital.

Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement it believed one suspect behind the bombing was a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen it identified as Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, the Independent reported.

Russian media said authorities believed the 23-year-old suspect was linked to radical groups.

Russia’s state investigative committee said the bomb may have been detonated by a man whose body parts were found in one of the train carriages. It declined to give the man’s name, in contrast with its Kyrgyz counterpart.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency