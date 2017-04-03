Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Body of Central Asian Found in St. Petersburg Metro Explosion Epicenter

Bridge over a canal in St. Petersburg
A source from the law-enforcement agencies told Sputnik that a body of a Central Asian native has been found in the preliminary epicenter of the explosion in St. Petersburg subway, but labelling him a suicide attacker is premature.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A body of a Central Asian native has been found in the preliminary epicenter of the explosion in St. Petersburg subway, but labelling him a suicide attacker is premature, a source from the law-enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Monday.

Sputnik International

