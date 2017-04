BANGKOK, 4 April 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow has confirmed that there were no Thai citizens among the casualties of Monday’s explosion in St Petersburg.

Based on its coordination with the Thai community in Russia thus far, the Thai Embassy in Moscow said there have been no reports of injuries or deaths among Thai nationals in St Petersburg in the wake of a deadly blast on a metro train.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit