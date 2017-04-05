U.S. Says North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea Of Japan

South Korean and U.S. military officials say North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, days ahead of a meeting between the U.S. president and the leader of the North’s main ally, China.

The South Korean Defense Ministry on April 5 said the North “fired a ballistic missile from the Sinpo area into the Sea of Japan.”

U.S. military officials said initial assessments indicate it was a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile. The officials added that it did not pose a threat to North America.

If it is indeed a ballistic missile, it would be the latest challenge by Pyongyang to South Korea, Japan, the United States, and other powers that have condemned the North’s missile program and has even troubled China.

A launch of objects using the ballistic missile technology would be in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Officials said the missile traveled about 60 kilometers, a relatively short flight compared with what other North Korean missiles have flown.

Earlier in March, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that traveled about 1,000 kilometers into Japan-controlled seas.

