Mobile work permit app gets migrant update

By TN / November 23, 2018

A smartphone app which allows foreigners to lodge requests for work permits has now been extended to include migrant workers, Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo said.

The app, Thailand Digital Work Permit, was first introduced for foreign expats last year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PENCHAN CHAROENSUTHIPAN
BANGKOK POST

