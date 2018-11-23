Mobile work permit app gets migrant update





A smartphone app which allows foreigners to lodge requests for work permits has now been extended to include migrant workers, Labour Minister Pol Gen Adul Sangsingkeo said.

The app, Thailand Digital Work Permit, was first introduced for foreign expats last year.

