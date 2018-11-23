Loy Krathong festivities take place nationwide





CHIANG MAI, 23rd November 2018 (NNT) – Loy Krathong festivities took place across the nation yesterday (November 22) with residents of Chiang Mai releasing floating lanterns in accordance with their local Lanna tradition.

Thais and foreign visitors in Chiang Mai yesterday observed the tradition of Yi Peng, the local version of Loy Krathong. Some 20,000 krathong were placed in the Ping River in front of the Chiang Mai Municipal Authority while over 5,000 floating lanterns were released over Bua Phra Chao Luang Pond in Doi Saket district. According to local Chiang Mai beliefs, releasing lanterns during Yi Peng symbolizes the release of ones suffering and turmoil, opening up oneself to improved fortunes.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

