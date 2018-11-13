Sixty flights cancelled at Chiang Mai airport during flying lantern festival





A total of 60 flights will be cancelled at Chiang Mai International Airport during the annual flying-lantern festival from November 21 to 23, the airport deputy director said on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Thanan Ratthaprasertsri said airlines had informed the airport that they would cancel 44 domestic flights and 16 international flights.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

