Artificial intelligence robot
Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai to host World Robot Olympiad 2018

By TN / November 13, 2018

CHIANG MAI, 10 November 2018 (NNT) – Chiang Mai will organize World Robot Olympiad 2018 (WRO 2018) during November 16-18, 2018.

The northern province will cooperate with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Science Museum, the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and GAMMACO (Thailand) CO., LTD. to organize WRO 2018 at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital district of Chiang Mai.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close