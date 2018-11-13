Chiang Mai to host World Robot Olympiad 2018

CHIANG MAI, 10 November 2018 (NNT) – Chiang Mai will organize World Robot Olympiad 2018 (WRO 2018) during November 16-18, 2018.
The northern province will cooperate with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Science Museum, the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and GAMMACO (Thailand) CO., LTD. to organize WRO 2018 at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center in the capital district of Chiang Mai.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand
