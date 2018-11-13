A beach in Rayong
Raft resorts in Rayong face demolition orders

By TN / November 13, 2018

RAYONG, Nov 13 (TNA) – Thirteen raft resorts in Rayong, encroaching upon the sea face demolition orders and legal action will be taken against the owners.

The resorts were illegally built behind offshore wave breakers, one kilometer from the coast off Baan Pae. They were found to release wastewater into the sea, causing ecological damage.

