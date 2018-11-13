A temple in Ubolratana District, Khon Kae
Isan

Body of acid-attack victim returns home to Khon Kaen

By TN / November 13, 2018

KHON KAEN: The body of a wife who died after acid was poured over her face and into her mouth, and was allegedly denied treatment at a private hospital, has returned home to Khon Kaen for funeral rites.

Chorlada Tarawan’s coffin arrived at her family’s home in Ban Saeng Arun of Waeng Yai district late on Monday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI
BANGKOK POST

