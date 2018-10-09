Chiang Mai city viewed from Doi Suthep
Chiang Mai

Two Chiang Mai resorts being demolished for encroaching forest

By TN / October 9, 2018

As land occupants cooperated rather than resisted, officials on Monday demolished two resorts encroaching on Doi Luang Chiang Dao forest in Chiang Mai province as per a court ruling, said Chiang Dao District Office deputy chief for national security Phermkiat Thephassadin Na Ayutthaya.

Phermkiat led the combined 50-strong team of administrative and forestry officials, along with soldiers, to post the two court verdicts and commence the demolition of two resorts encroaching on the forest. The home-stay resorts were “Ban Leesor View Suay”, whose case was finalised last October, and “Ban Mok Saengchan”, whose case was finalised last November.

