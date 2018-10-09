Two Chiang Mai resorts being demolished for encroaching forest





As land occupants cooperated rather than resisted, officials on Monday demolished two resorts encroaching on Doi Luang Chiang Dao forest in Chiang Mai province as per a court ruling, said Chiang Dao District Office deputy chief for national security Phermkiat Thephassadin Na Ayutthaya.

Phermkiat led the combined 50-strong team of administrative and forestry officials, along with soldiers, to post the two court verdicts and commence the demolition of two resorts encroaching on the forest. The home-stay resorts were “Ban Leesor View Suay”, whose case was finalised last October, and “Ban Mok Saengchan”, whose case was finalised last November.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article