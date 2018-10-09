Isan needs more water to sustain farming activities next summer





KHON KAEN, 9th October 2018 (NNT) – Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Somkiat Prajamwong, traveled to Khon Kaen province this week to ensure that there is enough water in the northeastern region for use in the summer.

Somkiat visited the Nong Wai Operation and Maintenance Project in Numpong district and met with a team of experts to determine how they’re going to increase the amount of water in dams and reservoirs for household consumption and farming activities throughout the next dry season.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article