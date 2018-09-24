Construction begins for new buildings at Khon Kaen airport





KHON KAEN, 24 September 2018 (NNT) – The construction of a new passenger terminal and a parking building at Khon Kaen airport has begun. The cabinet approved a two-billion-baht budget for the three-year project on October 10th last year.

A merit-making ceremony, which was presided over by Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith , was held to mark the beginning of the construction. The new passenger terminal will be painted in the Thai silk pattern to accentuate the Northeastern identity of Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article