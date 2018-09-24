Bangkok battered by heavy rain





Many parts of Bangkok were hit by heavy downpours on Monday, causing flooded roads and traffic snarls.

The rain started at about 10.30am and continued past midday in Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Klong Toey, Suan Luang, Vadhana, Huay Kwang, Din Daeng, Phrayathai, Dusit, Chatuchak, Wang Thong Lang Bang Sue, Bang Phlad, Bangkok Noi, Thawee Watana, Taling Chan and Bang Kae.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article