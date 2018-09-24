Japanese tourist, 62, drowns at Karon Beach

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a 62-year-old Japanese tourist drowned at Karon Beach on Saturday (Sept 22).
An officer from Karon Police, who declined to be named, confirmed to The Phuket News this morning, “A tourist drowned at Karon Beach at about 4:45pm on Saturday (Sept 22). He was a Japanese national aged 62 and his name is Nobuhiko Suzuki.”
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
