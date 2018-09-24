Drug blitz at full moon party





Anti-drug authorities led by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) have arrived in Surat Thani to begin a crackdown on drugs at the province’s beach holiday destinations.

The resort island of Koh Phangan is on the top of their list, and police officers, soldiers and plain-clothed officials are expected to swarm Rin beach as it hosts a full moon party Monday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

Share this article