Body washes ashore Karon Beach





PHUKET: Police are hoping to confirm the identity of a body that washed ashore at Karon Beach in the early hours of this morning (July 27).

The body, dressed in only black swimming shorts was found near in front of the Nong Lake area, near where 33-year-old Indian tourist Gaurav Mann was swept away by a strong rip current on Wednesday (July 25).

By The Phuket News

