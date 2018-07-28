Pattaya City begins testing speed trap cameras

PATTAYA: – Pattaya has begun testing speed-trap cameras on city streets.
Two cameras on North Road, on opposite sides near the intersection with Phettrakul Road, are now operational. The cameras automatically snap photos of the license plates of vehicles that run the red light or speed through the intersection.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
