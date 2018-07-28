Dummy police officer in Bangkok
Pattaya

Pattaya City begins testing speed trap cameras

By TN / July 28, 2018

PATTAYA: – Pattaya has begun testing speed-trap cameras on city streets.

Two cameras on North Road, on opposite sides near the intersection with Phettrakul Road, are now operational. The cameras automatically snap photos of the license plates of vehicles that run the red light or speed through the intersection.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close