Arrested illegal migrants, smugglers now suspects in Songkhla’s murder
SONGKHLA: Nineteen illegal Myanmar migrants and two Thais arrested in Hat Yai district on Wednesday night were being questioned about the murder of a man whose bound and gagged body was found in a shallow grave beside a golf course earlier that day.
Police investigators focused on the group, who had been hiding in a nearby forested area not far from the border.
