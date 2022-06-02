Arrested illegal migrants, smugglers now suspects in Songkhla’s murder









SONGKHLA: Nineteen illegal Myanmar migrants and two Thais arrested in Hat Yai district on Wednesday night were being questioned about the murder of a man whose bound and gagged body was found in a shallow grave beside a golf course earlier that day.

Police investigators focused on the group, who had been hiding in a nearby forested area not far from the border.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





