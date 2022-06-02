June 2, 2022

Arrested illegal migrants, smugglers now suspects in Songkhla’s murder

2 hours ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Padang Besar in Sadao District, Songkhla. Photo: Mohigan.




SONGKHLA: Nineteen illegal Myanmar migrants and two Thais arrested in Hat Yai district on Wednesday night were being questioned about the murder of a man whose bound and gagged body was found in a shallow grave beside a golf course earlier that day.

Police investigators focused on the group, who had been hiding in a nearby forested area not far from the border.

Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

