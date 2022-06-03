Nong Khai Reports 2,000 Daily Arrivals After Border Reopening









NONG KHAI (NNT) – Thai authorities in Nong Khai province said there have been more than 2,000 daily arrivals ever since the reopening of its Thai-Laos border checkpoint.

Nong Khai Customs House reported that over 30,000 foreigners passed through its border checkpoint between May 9 and May 31, while 28,000 Thais crossed into Laos during the same period. Following the reopening of the border checkpoint, more than 2,000 people enter the country per day, up from 300 daily arrivals prior to the lifting of travel restrictions.

