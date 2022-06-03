June 3, 2022

Nong Khai Reports 2,000 Daily Arrivals After Border Reopening

2 mins ago TN
Nong Khai city and the Mekong River

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River. Photo: ธนากร ผาจวง.




NONG KHAI (NNT) – Thai authorities in Nong Khai province said there have been more than 2,000 daily arrivals ever since the reopening of its Thai-Laos border checkpoint.

Nong Khai Customs House reported that over 30,000 foreigners passed through its border checkpoint between May 9 and May 31, while 28,000 Thais crossed into Laos during the same period. Following the reopening of the border checkpoint, more than 2,000 people enter the country per day, up from 300 daily arrivals prior to the lifting of travel restrictions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Mittaphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima

91-year-old cyclist killed by car in Korat

3 days ago TN
Royal Thai Air Force Lockheed C-130 Hercules in flight

Flights resume at Ubon Ratchathani airport, C-130 removed from runway

1 week ago TN
The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

7 Northeastern Provinces Warned of Rising Mekong River

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Nong Khai city and the Mekong River

Nong Khai Reports 2,000 Daily Arrivals After Border Reopening

2 mins ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Arrested illegal migrants, smugglers now suspects in Songkhla’s murder

21 hours ago TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Thai Government Starts Selling Lottery Tickets Online

1 day ago TN
Electric car charging at EV charging station

Electric Vehicle Seller Expects Sales to Rise by 20% This Year

1 day ago TN
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 with new livery taking off

Five-century-old gold crown of a Buddha statue returned to Thailand from US

1 day ago TN