Schools axe ‘sexist’ pageants
A prominent human rights activist has thrown his support behind the decision by Mahidol University Student Association to abolish an in-house beauty pageant that is solely fixated on appearance.
Wasan Paileeklee said the students can focus on organising other contests instead such as those that emphasise the worthiness of intellectual ability, though adding that public opinion should be sought before doing so.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST