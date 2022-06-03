June 3, 2022

Schools axe ‘sexist’ pageants

2 seconds ago TN
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok. Photo: Ray_LAC.




A prominent human rights activist has thrown his support behind the decision by Mahidol University Student Association to abolish an in-house beauty pageant that is solely fixated on appearance.

Wasan Paileeklee said the students can focus on organising other contests instead such as those that emphasise the worthiness of intellectual ability, though adding that public opinion should be sought before doing so.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Penchan Charoensuthipan
BANGKOK POST

