June 3, 2022

Visitors Packed Patong as Entertainment Places Reopened in Phuket

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

PHUKET, June 2 (TNA) – Tourists flocked to pubs, bars and karaoke shops, especially those on Bangla Road on Patong beach, when entertainment places were allowed to reopen on the night of June 1.

The government allowed entertainment venues to reopen and sell alcoholic beverages until midnight after they had been closed for about two years due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

