Night entertainment operators have called on the government to allow them to reopen their businesses in ‘blue-zone’ provinces promoted for tourism from June 1.

This is one of several proposals which will be presented to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Monday, said Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul, president of the association of business operators on Khao San Road.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

