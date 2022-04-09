It’s the ONE year anniversary of closing Thailand bars and nightlife for ‘two weeks’









This week last year is when the Thai government legally closed bars and nightlife for “two weeks” in 41 provinces, including Chonburi after the third “wave” of Covid-19 began in Thailand. Eventually, this led to an eight-month ban on alcohol at all restaurants until the government finally relented just before Christmas last year, but only partially.

A year later, legally, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, etc. are still shut and operating in grey areas in some provinces, mostly tourist zones, as converted “restaurants” with various rules and restrictions.

