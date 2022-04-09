April 9, 2022

It’s the ONE year anniversary of closing Thailand bars and nightlife for ‘two weeks’

1 hour ago TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

Bars in Nana Plaza entertainment complex in Bangkok. Photo: pxhere.




This week last year is when the Thai government legally closed bars and nightlife for “two weeks” in 41 provinces, including Chonburi after the third “wave” of Covid-19 began in Thailand. Eventually, this led to an eight-month ban on alcohol at all restaurants until the government finally relented just before Christmas last year, but only partially.

A year later, legally, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, etc. are still shut and operating in grey areas in some provinces, mostly tourist zones, as converted “restaurants” with various rules and restrictions.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Camry VVTi

Drunk drivers could face jail time without suspension during Songkran

18 mins ago TN
Thailand's national COVID-19 vaccination rollout

COVID Vaccination Center Open to Thai and Foreign Nationals

5 hours ago TN
Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok

CCSA advisor claims Thailand’s daily infections could be as high as 100,000

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wisit, Mueang Bueng Kan District

Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital

6 mins ago TN
Thailand Police Highway Patrol Toyota Camry VVTi

Drunk drivers could face jail time without suspension during Songkran

18 mins ago TN
Bars in Nana Plaza Red Light District, Bangkok

It’s the ONE year anniversary of closing Thailand bars and nightlife for ‘two weeks’

1 hour ago TN
Skydivers jumping out of a plane

Jail Term Handed Down for Fatal Cadet Parachute Jumps in Phetchaburi

2 hours ago TN
Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Annual Songkran mass exodus from Bangkok begins

5 hours ago TN