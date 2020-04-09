Thu. Apr 9th, 2020

COVID-19: Bangkok announces ban on alcohol sales April 10-20

4 hours ago TN
FamilyMart Store in Soi Chom Sombun, Bangkok

FamilyMart Store in Soi Chom Sombun, Bangkok. Photo: MNXANL. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Bangkok-

In a statement from Police Major General Pongsakorn Kwanmuang at the Covid 19 Disease Management Center in Bangkok at 1:30 PM this afternoon that was reported widely on Thai Media he stated that Bangkok would cease all sales of alcohol from April 10 to 20.

The official reason stated was to help encourage social distancing and stop the spread of Covid-19, however, it is also believed according to many comments on Thai social media that this follows similar moves in Chiang Mai to stop people from gathering and drinking during the traditional Thai New Year, or Songkran, which falls during the same period.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

COVID-19: Bangkok announces ban on alcohol sales April 10-20

