Tighter measures considered as Coronavirus infection rate remains unsatisfactory





New COVID-19 infections in Thailand took a nosedive from 111 yesterday to 54 today, as two more related deaths, both elderly people, were officially recorded.

The CCSA’s spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said that 54 new cases, though less than half of yesterday’s, was not satisfactory, as he hinted at more stringent measures.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a CCSA meeting today to assess the performance of all concerned in the efforts to fight coronavirus, and to discuss whether the current night time curfew should be prolonged.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

