Thu. Apr 9th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tighter measures considered as Coronavirus infection rate remains unsatisfactory

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha Cabinet meeting

Prayut Chan-o-cha Cabinet meeting. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


New COVID-19 infections in Thailand took a nosedive from 111 yesterday to 54 today, as two more related deaths, both elderly people, were officially recorded.

The CCSA’s spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said that 54 new cases, though less than half of yesterday’s, was not satisfactory, as he hinted at more stringent measures.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a CCSA meeting today to assess the performance of all concerned in the efforts to fight coronavirus, and to discuss whether the current night time curfew should be prolonged.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Relief sought for 15,000 tour operators on verge of collapse

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

More Provinces Impose Partial Lockdown to Combat Coronavirus

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Favipiravir to be distributed to hospitals around Thailand

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

21 new Coronavirus cases in Phuket, total hits 161

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Bangkok announces ban on alcohol sales April 10-20

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Tighter measures considered as Coronavirus infection rate remains unsatisfactory

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Relief sought for 15,000 tour operators on verge of collapse

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close