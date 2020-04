Tour operators are urging the government to help 15,000 tour operators at risk of collapse due to stagnant cash flow.

Vichit Prakobgosol, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), said at least 11 troubled sectors still cannot access the government’s aid measures for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Dusida Worrachaddejchai

BANGKOK POST

