CHIANG RAI, April 9 (TNA) – More provinces in Thailand have imposed partial lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha administration has imposed a nationwide curfew from 10 pm – 4 am since Friday, it has given provincial governors to consider measures to cope with the outbreak including shutdown of provinces’ borders.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

