COVID-19: Favipiravir to be distributed to hospitals around Thailand

COVID-19: Favipiravir to be distributed to hospitals around Thailand1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Even though there is still no vaccine nor official treatment for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, doctors in many countries have reported successful treatments using existing drugs, one of which is Favipiravir. Thailand has already received 100,000 Favipiravir tablets which will be distributed to hospitals.
The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) ordered the 100,000 Favipiravir tablets from China, and plans to administer them to COVID-19 patients in serious condition.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand