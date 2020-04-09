Thu. Apr 9th, 2020

COVID-19: Favipiravir to be distributed to hospitals around Thailand

Doctor in the laboratory with a biological fluids tube for analysis and sampling of virus

Doctor in the laboratory with a biological fluids tube for analysis and sampling of virus. Photo: United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Even though there is still no vaccine nor official treatment for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, doctors in many countries have reported successful treatments using existing drugs, one of which is Favipiravir. Thailand has already received 100,000 Favipiravir tablets which will be distributed to hospitals.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) ordered the 100,000 Favipiravir tablets from China, and plans to administer them to COVID-19 patients in serious condition.

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

