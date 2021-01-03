First four cases of UK COVID-19 variant strain of coronavirus found in Thailand





The fast-spreading variant of the virus which causes COVID-19, first identified in the UK, has been found in Thailand in a family of four Britons who arrived from Kent, in southeast in England, and are currently in quarantine at a private hospital, according to Dr. Yong Pooworavan, chief of the Virology Centre of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University.

He said in his Facebook post today (Sunday) that the UK strain, known as the B.1.1.7., is 70% more transmissible than the other variants. Due to the fast-spreading nature of this variant, several countries have suspended all flights from the UK.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

