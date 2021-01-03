Prayut imposes lockdown restrictions in 28 provinces from Monday

Prayut imposes lockdown restrictions in 28 provinces from Monday1 min read
A set of lockdown measures, which include travel restrictions, voluntary working from home, school closures, a ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and on all crowd-attracting activities, especially in 28 provinces declared as Red Zones, will come into force tomorrow (Monday).
Invoking the Emergency Decree, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha imposed eight preventive measures, aimed at curbing the current and relentless surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.
