Drunk drivers could face jail time without suspension during Songkran









Drink and drive motorists or motorcyclists caught by police during the long Songkran holiday, between Monday and Sunday next week, are more likely to be sent to jail without suspension if convicted, as authorities vow to get tough on drunk driving, traditionally one of the major causes of road accidents during the holidays.

Pol Maj-Gen Raveepan Amornmuneepong, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6, said yesterday that police recently discussed measures to discourage drunk driving with senior judicial and corrections officials. The measures include the court’s exercise of discretion when handing out suspended jail terms to those convicted of drunk driving.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

