An armed young man shot dead a rival who was seeking treatment at a public hospital in Pak Khat district of Bueng Kan in the early hours of Saturday, sending nursing staff fleeing in panic.

Police arrested the gunman hours later at Kalasin Hospital where he had gone for treatment of his wrist injuries, Thai media reported.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts