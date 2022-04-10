April 10, 2022

TAT and Airlines Launch Campaign to Attract Indian Travelers

15 mins ago
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is seeking to attract more visitors from India through a new campaign, with airlines offering special promotions and privileges to passengers.

The TAT launched the campaign in cooperation with Thai Airways and Thai Smile Airways to exchange information and further enhance the nation’s tourism sector.

Napintorn Srisunpang, vice minister for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said the airlines now anticipate at least 13,000 passengers traveling from India onboard Thai Airways and Thai Smile flights this month.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

