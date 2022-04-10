TAT and Airlines Launch Campaign to Attract Indian Travelers









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is seeking to attract more visitors from India through a new campaign, with airlines offering special promotions and privileges to passengers.

The TAT launched the campaign in cooperation with Thai Airways and Thai Smile Airways to exchange information and further enhance the nation’s tourism sector.

Napintorn Srisunpang, vice minister for the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said the airlines now anticipate at least 13,000 passengers traveling from India onboard Thai Airways and Thai Smile flights this month.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





