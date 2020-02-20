Thousands of Indian tourists visit Cartoon Network Water Park in Pattaya

Thousands of Indian tourists visit Cartoon Network Water Park in Pattaya1 min read
Pattaya – Thousand of Indians brought directly to Pattaya by two major Indian tour companies visited Cartoon Network Amazone Water Park in Pattaya this week, after previously visiting Nong Nooch Gardens earlier.
Yesterday ,more than 1,500 Indians from a tour group booked by the ‘Vestige’ company and its partners visited the Cartoon Network Amazone Water Park in Pattaya.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News