Tourist sector in Phuket reeling from lack of Chinese tourists





Tourism-related businesses in Phuket have been hard hit by the sharp drop in the number of tourist arrivals, especially Chinese, as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak in China and its spread to several other countries.

The Phuket Wang Tahfu Chinese restaurant, for example, which used to cater to between 1,000-2,000 Chinese customers, mostly tour groups, has seen virtually no customers since late January, when the Chinese government banned tour groups from leaving the country.

By Thai PBS World

