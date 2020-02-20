Thu. Feb 20th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tourist sector in Phuket reeling from lack of Chinese tourists

1 min read
10 mins ago TN
Bang Tao Beach, Phuket

Bang Tao Beach in Phuket. Photo: Mountain Ash / flickr.


Tourism-related businesses in Phuket have been hard hit by the sharp drop in the number of tourist arrivals, especially Chinese, as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak in China and its spread to several other countries.

The Phuket Wang Tahfu Chinese restaurant, for example, which used to cater to between 1,000-2,000 Chinese customers, mostly tour groups, has seen virtually no customers since late January, when the Chinese government banned tour groups from leaving the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket Coronavirus death fake news poster acknowledges Computer Crimes Act charge

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Two Russian children killed in Phuket speedboat collision

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thousands of Indian tourists visit Cartoon Network Water Park in Pattaya

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourist sector in Phuket reeling from lack of Chinese tourists

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Killer of rich Dutchman caught in Phrae after 13 years on the lam

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close