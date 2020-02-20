Killer of rich Dutchman caught in Phrae after 13 years on the lam

Killer of rich Dutchman caught in Phrae after 13 years on the lam1 min read
A former municipal councillor sentenced to death in absentia for the murder of a wealthy Dutchman, in collusion with the victim’s wife and brother, has been arrested in Phrae province after 13 years on the run.
Crime Suppression Division police arrested Anupong Suthani, 54, in tambon Wang Thong of Muang district of the northern province on Tuesday, CSD commander Pol Maj Gen Jirabhob Bhuridej said on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST