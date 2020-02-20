Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus

Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus1 min read
Three Thais aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, moored in Japan, are infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), officials announced on Thursday, as two elderly Japanese passengers were reported to have died from the disease.
Foreign affairs spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said three Thai nationals, a passenger and two crew members, were now being treated in a hospital in Japan.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS