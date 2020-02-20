Thu. Feb 20th, 2020

Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus

The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship moored at the Port of Yokohama, Japan

The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship moored at the Port of Yokohama, Japan. Photo: takewata69 / Pixabay.


Three Thais aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, moored in Japan, are infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), officials announced on Thursday, as two elderly Japanese passengers were reported to have died from the disease.

Foreign affairs spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said three Thai nationals, a passenger and two crew members, were now being treated in a hospital in Japan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

