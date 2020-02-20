Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus





Three Thais aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, moored in Japan, are infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19), officials announced on Thursday, as two elderly Japanese passengers were reported to have died from the disease.

Foreign affairs spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said three Thai nationals, a passenger and two crew members, were now being treated in a hospital in Japan.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

