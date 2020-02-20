Two Shisha Bars Attacked in Germany’s Hanau, Several People Shot Dead





While the police are still working at the scene, the actual number of deaths is unclear so far, but there were reports of at least eight people shot as a result of the incident. The Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper later said there was one suspect who committed the attacks.

Several people were shot dead after two unknown gunmen attacked shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, Hessenshau reported on Wednesday quoting police sources. German police later confirmed that eight people were killed and five people were critically injured as a result of the shooting.

Police arrested one person in connection with the attacks, the Bild newspaper later reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

hundertschaft gerade unterwegs, vorläufiger ausnahmezustand. das ist echt kein spaß mehr. unter den todesopfern ist ein bekannter von mir. #hanau pic.twitter.com/t6EuCClLwk — denerfun (@dnerfunboss) February 19, 2020

