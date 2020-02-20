Thu. Feb 20th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two Shisha Bars Attacked in Germany’s Hanau, Several People Shot Dead

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
St. Catherine's Church in Frankfurt, Germany

St. Catherine's Church in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Piqsels. Creative Commons Zero - CC0.


While the police are still working at the scene, the actual number of deaths is unclear so far, but there were reports of at least eight people shot as a result of the incident. The Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper later said there was one suspect who committed the attacks.

Several people were shot dead after two unknown gunmen attacked shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, Hessenshau reported on Wednesday quoting police sources. German police later confirmed that eight people were killed and five people were critically injured as a result of the shooting.

Police arrested one person in connection with the attacks, the Bild newspaper later reported.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Israel bans entries from Thailand, three other places

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Former immigration chief ‘Big Joke’ returns to work

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airports Expand Strict Screening for Passengers from Japan, Singapore

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thousands of Indian tourists visit Cartoon Network Water Park in Pattaya

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tourist sector in Phuket reeling from lack of Chinese tourists

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Killer of rich Dutchman caught in Phrae after 13 years on the lam

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Three Thais on Diamond Princess ship have Coronavirus

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close