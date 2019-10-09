Germany Warns of Repeat of 2015 EU Migration Chaos





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Germany warned on Tuesday of a repeat of the chaotic influx of migrants that caught the European Union unprepared in 2015, with Greece and Cyprus sounding alarms over a resurgence of arrivals from neighboring Turkey.

EU ministers met to discuss migration as Greece has again become the main gateway to Europe for people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, with UN data showing nearly 45,600 arrivals by sea so far this year.

“If we leave all the countries on the EU’s external border (to fend for themselves), there will never be a common European asylum policy,” German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

“And if there is no common European asylum policy, there is a danger that uncontrolled immigration will once again take place, throughout Europe. We have seen this before and I do not want it to happen again,” he told reporters in Luxembourg.

The bloc is wary of any recurrence of the 2015 crisis that sowed bitter divisions among EU states, strained social and security services and fuelled support for populist, anti-immigration, Eurosceptic and far-right parties.

