Paris Attack: Ideology of Daesh Still Exists in EU, Radicalisation Should be Prevented





The Paris stabbing attack at the police headquarters was cited by French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner as a sign of a “state malfunction.” British terrorism experts Peter Williams and David Lowe have discussed the reasons behind radicalisation and terrorism in Europe.

On 3 October, Michael Harpon, a 45-year-old computer expert stabbed three police officers and an administrative worker to death at Paris police headquarters using a ceramic knife.

According to a counter-terrorism memo, the assailant converted to Islam several years ago and showed signs of radicalisation which included his endorsement of the deadly attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015 and refusal to interact with women. In addition, the stabber allegedly had links with a hate preacher in Val-d’Oise.

