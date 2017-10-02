Monday, October 2, 2017
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Las Vegas Mass Shooting – Reports

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign
TN News 0

According to reports, Daesh terror group claimed responsibility for Las Vegas shooting attack. The US is investigating this report, however, so far are not able to confirm it.

The Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the deadly Las Vegas shooting that claimed more than 50 lives, media reported on Monday.

The shooter, who was identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, converted to Islam months ago, according to Reuters.

Stephen Paddock showed no warning signs before carrying out the deadliest shooting in US history on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, and his motives remain unclear, the shooter’s brother Eric Paddock said on Monday.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
