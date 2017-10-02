Monday, October 2, 2017
Volunteers join forces to clean up Rattanakosin Island

The Chao Phraya river
BANGKOK, 2 October 2017 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has despatched volunteers to clean up Rattanakosin Island in tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

More than 1,500 participants, including palace officials, military and police officers as well as members of the general public have joined forces to give a facelift to the historic quarter of Phra Nakhon district.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
