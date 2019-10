BANGKOK — A minister said on Tuesday cafe and restaurant operators with free wifi service must collect internet traffic data used by their customers up to 90 days, or face punishment.

Minister of Digital Economy Puttipong Punnakan said the backlog is necessary in case the wifi was used in criminal actions.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English

