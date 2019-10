Bangkok – An alcohol sales ban has officially been announced by the government this upcoming Sunday, October 13th, 2019.

This day marks the end of Buddhist Lent as well as the third anniversary of the death of His Royal Majesty King Rama IX.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

