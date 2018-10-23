Alcohol sales forbidden on October 24 for end of Buddhist Lent

Sales of alcohol will be strictly prohibited this Wednesday, October 24, which marks the end of Buddhist Lent this year.
Offenders will face a Bt10,000 fine and/or a six-month jail term.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
